Rain/snow mix moves in on Sunday

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through the evening and overnight hours. Lows tonight drop into the upper 20s, low 30s.

More clouds build is making way for a system that will be rain/snow to Eastern Iowa. The rain/snow mix will start towards the southern portions of our area and move northward throughout the day. Most precipitation will fall as rain through the day but could transition to a rain/snow, especially Sunday night.

Minor accumulations of snow, most likely less than one inch, are going to possible, mostly on grassy surfaces with this system. A few slick spots are still possible, but it will be hard for any snow to stick to the roadways.

Highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s Monday. More rain chances come Tuesday and Wednesday.

