Rain/snow mix continues through the evening

A rain/snow mix will continue to move northward through the rest of the evening. Most of the rain and snow will be south of Highway 20, but lighter precipitation is possible north of that. Any sort of accumulation will stay slushy and will be mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Amounts stay less than one inch from this whole system. Lows tonight in the low 30s.

Dry start to the workweek with highs in the upper 40s.

A system will be pushing through on Tuesday with rain possible, mainly in the southern portions of our area, but light rain or drizzle is possible elsewhere. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies.

Highs rise in the upper 50s for Wednesday with more rain pushing in during the afternoon and evening hours.

Continue getting updates through KCRG-TV9, here at kcrg.com, and on the First Alert Weather app. If you have an Apple device, download the app here. If you have an Android device, download the app here.