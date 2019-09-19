Rainfall totals from September 19, 2019

Very heavy rain fell across northern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin the morning of September 19. Amounts of two to four inches were common, which led to localized flooding. These are the amounts that fell through about noon. These totals come from a variety of sources.

West of Dorchester (Winneshiek County): 6.00”

Chester (Howard County): 5.00”

Wadena (Fayette County): 3.65”

Charles City (Floyd County): 3.40”

Near Riceville (Howard County): 3.20”

Near Rockford (Floyd County) 3.15”

Near Burton (Grant County, WI): 2.77”

Saratoga (Howard County): 2.52”

Charles City (Floyd County): 2.44”

Near Bassett (Chickasaw County): 2.40”

Near Dorchester (Allamakee County): 2.33

Spillville (Winneshiek County): 2.17”

Dubuque Airport (Dubuque County): 2.10”

Elkader (Clayton County): 2.09”

Near Cresco (Howard County): 2.07”

Dorchester (Allamakee County: 2.60”

Charles City Airport (Floyd County): 2.00”

Garber (Clayton County): 1.85”

Littleport (Clayton County: 1.80”