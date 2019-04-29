Rainfall totals from April 28-29, 2019

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain and some thunderstorms came across the area Sunday night through Monday morning. The heaviest amounts fell generally south of Highway 30, with widespread totals of one to two inches there. Locally higher amounts occurred, too.
Washington: 2.67”
Columbus Junction: 2.01”
Iowa City (airport): 1.94”
Parnell: 1.90”
West Branch: 1.87”
Ottumwa: 1.79”
Clinton: 1.76”
Sigourney: 1.74”
Iowa City (Regina High School): 1.72”
Fairfield: 1.70”
Tipton: 1.61”
Tiffin: 1.44”
Lake Macbride: 1.36”
Oskaloosa: 1.34”
Solon: 1.27”
Belle Plaine: 1.25”
Wyoming: 1.24”
Mount Pleasant: 1.13”
Olin: 1.13”
Williamsburg: 1.07”
Cedar Rapids (airport): 1.03”
Anamosa: 0.80”
Marion (Marion High School): 0.75”
Cedar Rapids (Jefferson High School): 0.71”
Cedar Rapids (Metro High School): 0.71”
Marion (Linn-Mar High School): 0.70”
Cedar Rapids (Washington High School): 0.69”
Dubuque (airport): 0.61”
Cedar Rapids (Xavier High School): 0.60”
Cedar Rapids (Kennedy High School): 0.58”
Central City: 0.57”
Dyersville: 0.54”
Grinnell: 0.46”
Van Horne: 0.46”
Dubuque (Hempstead High School): 0.45”
Monticello: 0.43”
Manchester: 0.42”
Dubuque (Senior High School): 0.40”
Urbana: 0.33”
Vinton (Vinton-Shellsburg High School): 0.30”
Tama: 0.27”
Marshalltown: 0.24”
Garber: 0.18”
Postville: 0.16”
Independence: 0.14”
Waterloo (West High School): 0.13”
Decorah: 0.12”
Waterloo (Expo High School): 0.12”
Waterloo (East High School): 0.11”
Cedar Falls (Cedar Falls High School): 0.10”
Elkader: 0.10”
Waterloo (airport): 0.07”
Vinton (airport): 0.05”
Charles City: 0.02”