Rainfall totals for June 21, 2019

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A line of thunderstorms, followed by a few hours of steady rain, brought a soaking rain to parts of eastern Iowa. The far north and east got far less, though.
Oskaloosa: 1.30"
Belle Plaine: 1.00"
Cedar Rapids (Eastern Iowa Airport): 0.86"
Tiffin (Clear Creek Amana HS): 0.84"
Marengo: 0.71"
Oxford: 0.70"
Clutier: 0.69"
Grinnell: 0.68"
Dysart: 0.66"
Marion (Marion HS): 0.56"
Marshalltown: 0.56"
Ottumwa: 0.55"
Cedar Rapids (Jefferson HS): 0.54"
Cedar Rapids (Washington HS): 0.54"
Toledo: 0.54"
Cedar Rapids (Metro HS:) 0.53"
Marion (Linn-Mar HS): 0.50"
Cedar Rapids (Kennedy HS): 0.46"
Waterloo: 0.45"
Cedar Falls (CF High School): 0.43"
Cedar Rapids (Xavier HS): 0.40"
Sigourney (Sigourney Jr-Sr HS): 0.40"
Vinton (Vinton-Shellsburg HS): 0.39"
Waterloo (East HS): 0.38"
Waterloo (Expo HS): 0.37"
Iowa Falls: 0.37"
Solon (Lake Macbride): 0.36"
Urbana: 0.33"
Fairfield: 0.32"
Quasqueton: 0.32"
Mount Pleasant: 0.31"
Iowa City (Regina HS): 0.30"
Washington: 0.28"
Iowa City (Airport): 0.27"
Anamosa: 0.26"
Central City (Howard Cherry Scout Res): 0.26"
Wyoming (Midland HS): 0.21"
Monticello: 0.17"
West Branch: 0.15"
Independence: 0.16"
Dyersville (Beckman HS): 0.12"
Manchester (West Delaware HS): 0.06"
Clinton: 0.05"
Dubuque (Hempstead HS): 0.05"
Elkader (Central Community Schools): 0.04"
Dubuque (Airport): 0.02"
Dubuque (Senior HS): 0.02"