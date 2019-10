Rainfall totals October 1-2, 2019

The following are rain reports from automated gauges, trained weather spotters and public reports. These are valid as of 5:45am.

4.60" - North end of Center Point

3.75" - Belle Plaine

3.63" - McGregor

3.40" - Dubuque Airport (official observation)

3.48" - Garber

3.37" - Independence

3.37" - Vinton Shellsburg High School

2.89" - Dubuque Hempstead High School

2.88" - Vinton

2.55" - Oelwein

2.53" - Dubuque Senior High School

2.53" - Decorah

2.44" - Urbana

2.40" - Central City

2.34" - Linn-Mar High School

2.33" - Palo

2.33" - Monona

2.24" - Waterloo East High School

2.24" - Bellevue

2.22" - Charles City

2.08" - Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School

1.91" - Monticello

1.89" - Marion High School

1.84" - Xavier High School

1.82" - Cedar Rapids near Downtown

1.81" - Cedar Rapids near Westdale

1.79" - Near Toledo

1.76" - Cedar Falls High School

1.76" - Oelwein

1.75" - Cedar Rapids Washington High School

1.72" - Anamosa

1.68" - Lamont

1.65" - Waterloo Airport (official observation)

1.64" - Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School

1.64" - Iowa River at Marengo

0.92" - Eastern Iowa Airport (official observation for Cedar Rapids)

0.67" - Midland High School

0.66" - Olin

0.42" - Near Shueyville

0.28" - Rapid Creek near Iowa City

0.13" - Lake MacBride

0.09" - Clear Creek Amana High School

0.06" - Sigourney

0.06" - Near Coralville

0.03" - Tipton

0.03" - Iowa City Regina High School

0.02" - Iowa City Airport (official observation)

0.01" - West Branch

0.01" - Lone Tree