Rainfall tonight could be heavy

Showers and storms are expected tonight as a front continues to slowly move to the south. Some of the storms could turn strong to severe through the evening hours. Heavy rain remains a threat overnight which could lead to some flash flooding. River levels should be monitored as well based on where the heaviest of the rain falls. Showers continue through Wednesday as temperatures continue to cool. Thursday things dry out with a strong northwest wind. Look for highs in the 50s through Saturday. The coolest morning will be Friday when we dip into the 30s. Have a great night!