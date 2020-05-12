Rainfall is running behind average across Iowa

Since April 1st, we’ve been slowly watching rainfall deficits build up. In many years, April is usually good for at least three inches of rain. That wasn’t the case this year, especially with so many cool days. May has been the same, with plenty of cool air since May 4th. While cool patterns can offer showers, they rarely offer widespread heavy rain.

Deficits in many of our cities around eastern Iowa are sitting at two to three inches over the past 40 days. That’s a night and day difference from our flood pattern of last spring. Hopefully, we’ll be able to get some good rain Wednesday night.