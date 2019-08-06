Rainfall Totals: August 5th, 2019

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa ( KCRG) - The following is a combination of spotter reports, automated weather stations and airport rainfall totals for the thunderstorm event of August 5th, 2019.
Linn-Mar High School: 1.24"
Marion High School: 1.04
Dubuque Hempstead High School: 0.93"
Solon Middle School: 0.93"
Cedar Rapids (Eastern Iowa Airport): 0.89"
Dubuque Senior High School: 0.88"
Cedar Rapids Washington High School: 0.84"
Vinton-Shellsburg High School: 0.82"
Charles City: 0.86"
Vinton: 0.78"
Decorah: 0.77"
Dubuque Airport: 0.77"
Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School: 0.76"
Cedar Rapids Xavier High School: 0.75"
Cedar Rapids Metro High School: 0.73"
Clear Creek Amana High School: 0.73"
Lake MacBride (Iowa Raptor Project): 0.73"
Waterloo: 0.73"
Jefferson High School: 0.68"
Dyersville Beckman High School: 0.66"
Cedar Falls High School: 0.64"
Manchester: 0.61"
Monticello: 0.58"
Central City: 0.55"
Iowa City: 0.53"
Midland High School: 0.47"
Fairfield: 0.46"
Washington: 0.46"
Sigourney: 0.21"