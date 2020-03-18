Rain today, some storms possible tomorrow

Plan on a widespread quarter to half-inch rain across eastern Iowa this morning. This afternoon, the activity should become much more scattered leading to the potential of several hours of dry weather at that point. Highs will be tricky, but the general theme is mid-40s over the far north with lower 50s farther south.

Tonight into tomorrow, a separate system lifts up into our area leading to more showers and potentially a few thunderstorms. Given the strength of this system and the potential for higher humidity, a risk of severe weather is in place for much of our area. This risk will be watched carefully through the day and should it materialize, could cause some issues with damaging wind and even a couple tornadoes. The main timing of this looks to be in the late afternoon through the early evening.

Cold air will rush in behind it with lows in the 20s by Friday morning.

