Rain, snow, and wind coming for the Midwest this week

A strong weather system will bring significant weather impacts to the region later this week.

SNOW

The most likely area for heavy snow runs from South Dakota to Minnesota to Wisconsin. There will be a sharp cutoff on the southern edge of this zone, and it may shift from what we currently expect. If it comes a little farther south, then far northern Iowa (mainly north of Highway 18) could be in line for notable accumulation of at least a few inches.

For most of eastern Iowa, the only chance of snow should be on Friday as cooler air wraps in behind the storm system and would cause minor if any accumulation.

RAIN

Showers may start to arrive late Tuesday night, but it’s not until Wednesday that they become more likely. Periods of rain continue Thursday, and thunderstorms will be possible. Wet snow may mix with the rain on Friday as it tapers off. Over the course of those few days, rainfall totals may top an inch, especially north of Interstate 80.

WIND

Wednesday through Friday will be windy. Wind gusts over 30 mph will be likely. This will be the case to our north where the heavy snow falls, too, which will make travel very difficult there.