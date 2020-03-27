Rain returns, storms could be severe Saturday

Scattered showers begin to develop this afternoon and spread north into the evening. Rain and storms are likely overnight, and there's a low chance of hail with those storms.

Pinpoint Futurecast for Saturday afternoon. Storms could turn severe if ingredients come together.

We're watching Saturday afternoon's severe weather potential closely. At this time, the highest chance looks like it'll be southeast of the Quad Cities. However, if things slow down by as little as a couple hours, more of our area would have the threat of severe storms. That would be mainly south and east of the Cedar Rapids area between about 1 and 5 p.m. Hail, tornadoes, and strong wind would be possible if the timing and ingredients come together. Because there are still questions about this, you'll need to keep watching the weather situation. Also, rainfall amounts around or above a half-inch are likely.

Other than that, it'll be a windy weekend followed by quiet weather through most of next week.