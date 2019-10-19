Rain pushes out this evening, patchy fog possible overnight

Light rain continues across Eastern Iowa this afternoon but should move out between 5-6 pm tonight.

Temperatures drop into the upper 30s, low 40s overnight tonight. We will be mostly clear, but there is the chance of some patchy fog forming.

A dry end to the weekend with highs in the low 60s. Rain chances return late Sunday evening and into Monday morning.

Right now the rain looks to hang on until the late morning hours. Highs on Monday in the upper 50s. Once the rain moves out, clouds hang on for Monday and it will turn breezy.

Highs stay in the 50s most of next week and staying fairly dry.