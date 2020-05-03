Rain pushes into Eastern Iowa Monday night

Expect a nice evening ahead. Temperatures tonight drop into the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will start off dry, but more clouds push in throughout the day. Highs in the low 60s and then rain chances increase through the evening. Rain will continue through the overnight hours and through most of the day on Tuesday.

Tuesday evening is looking fairly dry, but scattered showers will still be around.

Highs will be in the low 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Another system brings a slight chance for rain Friday and then temperatures drop into the mid to upper 50s. That's around 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

