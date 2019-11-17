Rain pushes east, clouds hang on

The rain has pushed off the east this evening and we are left with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Lows drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Mostly cloudy skies continue through Monday, highs in the low 40s. There is a slight showers chance Monday evening and night, but it will be fairly light.

Completely dry Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will reach the upper 40s.

More clouds build in Wednesday, but temperatures mild in the low 50s. A rain/snow mix will move in Wednesday night and impact the first half of the day.

Precipitation should stay rain throughout the day on Thursday. Highs in the low 40s.

After that, a dry end to the week, but cooler highs in the mid-30s.