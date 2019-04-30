CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Rainfall continues tonight and ending Wednesday morning. The break from the rainfall does not come with sunshine as clouds stay strong through the day. Temperatures remain well below normal once again with 50s throughout eastern Iowa. As another low pressure moves toward the state more showers are likely Wednesday Night into Thursday morning. Rainfall totals from this system look to remain light. Friday and Saturday should be dry, with scattered showers and storms returning to the state on Sunday. Have a great night!
Rain overnight
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Tue 5:46 PM, Apr 30, 2019