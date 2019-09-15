Showers and storms end early this morning, and clouds decrease as well. Sunshine boosts temperatures into the low to mid 80s. Dry weather prevails for the first few days of the week, before occasional shower and storm chances return starting Thursday. Temperatures will start off well above normal, before getting a bit closer to normal toward the end of the week. The start of the following week appear to be dry.
Rain moving out, then temperatures warming up
