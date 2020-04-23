Rain moves back into the state

Our forecast continues to call for more rain arriving on Friday. After a night featuring an increase in clouds showers develop for Friday. The chance for rain continues into early Saturday. With showers around on Friday and a NNE wind, a cool day with highs in the 50s is expected. Most of Saturday is looking dry as we begin to see more sunshine return to the sky. Sunday is the best of the two days with a partly cloudy sky and 60s for afternoon temperatures. Have a great night and stay healthy!