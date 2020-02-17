Rain likely today, snow possible north

Plan on areas of mainly rain to push across eastern Iowa today. This may be mixed with snow over the northern half, but amounts continue to look very low. Highs will range from the mid-30s north to mid-40s farther south where we have very little snowpack left. Once this system passes, it's a mainly dry week.

Temperatures will start dropping tomorrow into Wednesday. At this time, the coldest days look to be both Wednesday and Thursday. This drop in temperature will not be as fierce as it was last week thanks to less snow cover and the chance for some clouds.

A nice rebound is still expected by Friday with widespread 40s going into the weekend.