Rain likely this morning, windy this afternoon

Plan on areas of rain and thunderstorms to push across eastern Iowa this morning. Some areas may receive over a half-inch. The rain will likely be done close to lunchtime, leaving us dry this afternoon. The wind will be a big part of our weather this afternoon, too, with gusts exceeding 40mph at times.

Temperatures will remain rather pleasant for October with highs well into the 50s with a few lower 60s also possible.

Another bout of scattered, lighter showers will be possible tonight into early tomorrow morning. Plan on that wind to hold strong as well.

The rest of the week will feature rather quiet conditions from a rainfall standpoint, though temperatures will bounce around quite a bit. Plan on a cold finish to the week with highs into the 40s both Thursday and Friday.

Look for mainly dry weather this weekend with highs into the 50s.