Rain likely this morning, possibly mixed with snow over far northern Iowa

Watch for rain this morning, some of which could be heavy at times. Over far northern Iowa, this rain may mix with some snow for a brief time, though little or no accumulation is anticipated. The wintry side of this system will still be mainly well to our northwest. Plan on gusty east winds to keep temperatures steady in the upper 30s to lower 40s the entire day.

Tonight into Thursday, additional rainfall is likely, with the potential for a few strong storms in our area later tomorrow as temperatures surge into the 50s and 60s.

On the back side of the system on Friday, temperatures will drop again and be conducive for a few wet snowflakes mainly over northern Iowa.

When this system finally wraps up later Friday, expect rainfall amounts around a half inch over southern Iowa to around two inches over northern Iowa. Little or no snow accumulation is expected anywhere in our area.

