Rain likely this morning

Look for showers and storms this morning, some of which will be capable of very heavy rainfall. With so much moisture in the atmosphere, rain totals easily over one inch look likely over northern sections. Flash flooding is possible. While amounts will be lighter farther south, it'll still be a significant amount for September.

Plan on most of the rain to be wrapped up by early afternoon with highs rebounding back to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Later tonight, more rain is possible as this general pattern continues. Again, a risk for heavy rain is on the table going into Friday morning.

Look for these rain chances to roll right into the weekend as well, especially as tropical moisture gets ingested into our slow-moving front. Rain this weekend may exceed one inch in spots as well.

While it'll be cooler next week, the rain potential remains on a few days. We'll watch those chances as we get closer for more specifics on timing and amounts.