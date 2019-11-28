Rain likely starting tomorrow afternoon

Temperatures this evening will continue to be holding into the low 30s throughout the overnight hours. There is a slight chance of sprinkle or flurries overnight tonight, otherwise cloudy.

Photo: Pixabay

The morning hours on Friday look to be cloudy and clear. Highs will be in the upper 30s before rain moves in during the afternoon and evening hours. It will be a pretty steady rain and continue through the overnight hours and into Saturday as well.

Highs on Saturday in the upper 40s. Temperatures drop to near freezing Saturday night and any rain left will transition to snow.

Scattered snow showers possible Sunday, highs in the mid-30s.

Next week is looking quiet and dry. Highs range from the upper 30s, low 40s.