Too much rain in Eastern Iowa is slowing down the fall harvest

Recent rain in eastern Iowa is causing some concerns for farmers by slowing them down from harvesting a lot of their crops.

Water from recent rainfall sits in one northern Marion farm on Wednesday, Oct. 2nd, 2019. (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

Nate Hoffman, a farmer who grows soybeans and corn on his Marion farm, said he is usually busy harvesting this time of the year, but this fall he’s been falling behind. But, despite a wet planting season, dry summer and now wet fall, Hoffman said he’s expecting a decent crop.

“I’m optimistic the crop is at least going to be a decent crop for us, probably not our best ever, but it’s probably going to be a good crop whenever we get into it,” Hofmann said.

Recent rain caused his soybeans to swell up and all of his cornfields are still full. He said an ideal harvest is when soybeans are below a 13% moisture level. His corn has a nearly 30% moisture level, but in order to harvest that, it needs to be below 25%.

“Beans, especially, they fluctuate quite a bit with moisture and their moisture content of the seed," Hoffman said. "We want to get out beans down to below about 13 percent, if we can is best-case scenario. The more it rains the more they swell up, we need some sunshine to dry them back out.”

Hofmann said he regularly tests his crop to see if they are dry enough for harvest, but the later in the year it gets, the more likely he is to face a loss.

“We lose a lot of it to wind or ears falling off the later we get in the year, so we’d like to get in before the crop blows down, get it harvested, get it dry and in the bin,” he said.

He said the higher the moisture content of the harvest, the more likely it is to spoil while in storage.

Hofmann did attempt to harvest some of his soybeans.

“So we started harvesting some beans here this past Thursday and they were a little wetter, moisture content-wise than we would have liked, but we were able to harvest about 60 acres of this field,” Hoffman said.

Hofmann said he is confident with a few days of sun, he’ll be able to deliver on all of his contracts.