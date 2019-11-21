Rain exits early, then turning colder and windy

Plan on rain to exit this morning with northwest winds quickly kicking in. Our high for the day will be hit around 9am, then the temperatures will start to fall. Look for mid-afternoon temperatures around 35 near Waterloo and around 40 elsewhere. When combined with that gusty northwest wind, wind chills this afternoon will easily drop to the 20s and 30s. Dress accordingly!

Tonight, the temperature drop continues with low-mid 20s common.

Friday, plan on quiet weather with a good deal of sunshine. Highs will be into the mid-upper 30s.

This weekend continues to look great with highs into the lower 40s on Saturday with mid-upper 40s on Sunday.