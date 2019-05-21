CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Showers and storms end as we move into the early overnight hours. As a southerly flow takes over, temperatures slowly climb tonight. Wednesday is the best day of the work week. The warm southwest wind brings highs in the 70s with a few 80s possible. Shower and storm chances reenter the weather forecast late Thursday as a front finds a home in eastern Iowa. Shower and storm chances are with us throughout the Memorial Day weekend. Have a great night!
Rain ends tonight, warmer weather ahead
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Tue 4:00 PM, May 21, 2019