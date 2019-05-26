Rain ends south in the morning, followed by some sun

Early day showers and storms, generally along and south of Interstate 80, will dissipate this morning. We'll see some sunshine as the day goes on, with slightly cooler highs in the mid 70s. Storm chances return late tonight into Monday, some of which could be strong. Another chance for strong storms comes on Tuesday. Showers may linger into early Wednesday, and temperatures will be slightly cooler in the low 70s. More occasional storm chances return by next weekend.