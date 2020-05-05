Rain ends, but cool weather remains

Shower end but cool air remains in place for the remainder for the week. Overnight some patchy fog is possible as the sky turns partly cloudy. The sunshine will be nice to see on Wednesday with highs staying in the lower 60s through Thursday. The big weather story this week continues to be a frost/freeze chance Friday night into Saturday morning. Pay close attention if you have tender vegetation that needs to be attended too. Showers remain in the forecast for Mother’s Day. Have a good night and stay healthy.