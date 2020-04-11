Rain continues tonight, transitions into rain/snow mix Sunday

Rain will continue to move across Eastern Iowa through the evening and overnight hours. A few rumbles of thunder could be possible overnight south of Highway 30, with a few moderate downpours as well. Lows drop into the upper 40s.

Scattered showers for the start of your Easter Sunday, with more steady rain pushing in by the late morning hours. Highs will be in the low 50s, but much colder air will funnel in with this system in the afternoon.

Rain will eventually mix in with some snow in the evening hours and in some areas transition all over into the snow Sunday night through Monday morning. Minor snow accumulations are possible, especially to the north.

The system will leave some very windy conditions as well. Wind gust upwards of 50 mph are possible Sunday night and through the day on Monday. Temperatures next week in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

