Rain continues across Eastern Iowa through the weekend

Clouds continue this afternoon before the rain will start to push in as early as 5 or 6 pm tonight. Rain will continue to stay steady across Eastern Iowa for the rest of the evening and through the overnight hours. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

Rain falls in Dubuque. (Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)

Rain will become scattered towards the afternoon Saturday, but will still be around. Highs on Saturday in the mid to upper 40s.

As temperatures drop Saturday night, scattered rain could transition to snow. Accumulations look to be minor if anything would stick. Highs on Sunday only in the mid-30s.

It will also be very windy through the weekend, from the southeast anywhere from 15-25 mph, gusts could be higher.

Looking ahead to next week, it looks to be quiet and dry with highs in the upper 30s, low 40s.