Rain clears overnight, a nice start to the week

Scattered rain will continue throughout the evening, ending later tonight. We will gradually clear overnight, with lows dropping into the low 50s.

Rain falls in Dubuque. (Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)

The First Day of Fall tomorrow is looking perfect. Humidity levels stay low with highs in the low to mid-70s. Plenty of sunshine as well.

Scattered showers and storms are possible to the north Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances expand to everyone on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. A few storms could be stronger, a level 1 risk covers most of Eastern Iowa. Highs on Wednesday in the low 70s.

A brief break in the rain Thursday, with more chances Friday.