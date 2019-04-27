Rain changing to snow in northern Iowa, heavy accumulations possible

A quick-hitting weather system will bring rain, snow, and wind to the area Saturday.

Snowfall accumulation expected on Saturday, April 27, 2019 (KCRG)

Rain will quickly transition to snow by mid-morning for areas near and north of Highway 20 and stay as snow. That snow will be heavy at times, especially between about 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The limiting factor today for snowfall accumulation will be relatively warm air temperatures (above freezing in most spots), and warm ground temperatures. Accumulation will be on grassy areas at first, but in areas of intense snowfall rates, road conditions will deteriorate as well.

Strong east and northeast winds through the day could cause additional problems. The heavy wet nature of the snow should limit blowing and drifting, but the weight of the snow on tree branches and power lines could cause damage to both as winds gust up to 40 mph.

South of the snow, rain will be likely much of the day but may mix with a little wet snow before ending. A half-inch to one inch of rain and liquid equivalent of snow is possible generally north of Interstate 80 with lower amounts south of there.

Precipitation will end from west to east Saturday evening and should be completely past the Mississippi by about 7 or 8 p.m.