Rain chances increase tonight

Scattered showers will start late tonight and continue through the overnight hours. Lows drop into the 40s.

We may have some dry time during the late morning hours on your Mother's Day, otherwise, scattered showers will be possible again in the afternoon.

Highs will only be in the 50s, keeping our below-average trend. It will most likely feel a bit cooler though, with winds from the northwest between 15-25mph with gusts upwards of 40mph through the day.

A dry start to the week, highs stay in the 50s Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances return Wednesday and Thursday with a brief break on Friday. More shower and storm chances for Friday night through Sunday. Highs rise into the 60s Wednesday and in the upper 60s, low 70s the rest of the week and through next weekend.

