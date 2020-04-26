Rain chances increase heading into Tuesday

A few scattered showers are possible through the evening. Mainly those will stay to the far western and northern portions of our area. Low tonight drop into the upper 40s.

Photo: Pixabay

Low to mid-70s to start your Monday. Scattered showers and storms again are possible, but if you aren't seeing rain, expect partly cloudy skies.

The majority of our next system impacts Eastern Iowa Tuesday with rain and storms likely through the day. Temperatures will still rise into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Some of that rain will linger into Wednesday, but highs will only be in the low 60s. Expect breezy conditions as well both Tuesday and Wednesday.

A dry end to the week and start to the weekend before more rain chances move in next Sunday.

