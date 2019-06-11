Rain chances increase moving into Wednesday. Overnight through Wednesday morning, showers and a few thunderstorms develop as a cold front pushes east. After several dry hours, scattered showers are once again possible in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts remain near or less than ½”. Wednesday will be a cool and a windy day with highs in the 60s and a strong northwest wind. As the wind diminishes and the sky clears, temperatures drop into the 40s overnight. Thursday and Friday look pleasant with a rain chance returning Saturday. Have a great night!