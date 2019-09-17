CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Warm and muggy conditions bring more early August weather across the state. A weak front moves into the region on Wednesday bringing a slight chance for a shower or storm. More showers and storms are expected to develop Wednesday night continuing through Saturday. Humid conditions with dew points well into the 60s and lower 70s keep those rain chances alive. 70s and more comfortable air waits to arrive until Monday. Have a great night.
Rain chances coming our way
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Tue 4:26 PM, Sep 17, 2019