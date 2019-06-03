Rain chances are ahead, but we'll have lots of dry hours too

Thicker clouds from the west will eventually cover up a bit more of our filtered sunshine, but the afternoon still looks nice. There's a slim chance of an isolated shower mainly north and west of Tama and Waterloo, followed by a higher chance of scattered showers and storms after sunset. Highs will be in the upper 70s today.

For tomorrow, we still have a chance of storms but those look pretty hit or miss. If they can get strong enough, we'd have to watch for hail and wind. Highs end up around 80. Another small chance of an afternoon storm is here Wednesday, but again, much of the day will be dry and very few of us should get anything at all. It'll be warmer with highs in the middle 80s.

Thursday and Friday look nice with partial sunshine and highs not far from 80. Showers are possible this weekend.