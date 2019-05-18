Rain brings flooding concerns



Don't put your umbrellas away just yet, a boundary moving in from the south will prompt scattered rain and storms to move into the area. Good news is, our severe weather threat has diminished a little bit. Heavy rain & and the threat for flash flooding continues. Areas in Eastern Iowa could pick up anywhere from 1-2 inches of rainfall tonight through Sunday. Expect a very rainy day to end the weekend. As this frontal system pushes out of our area, we may see some drying in the afternoon. Temperatures will cool throughout the day, starting in the 60s and cooling down into the 50s Sunday afternoon. Monday looks dry with partly cloudy skies. Our next storm arrives for Tuesday, where we are tracking more rain & thunderstorm activity. Temperatures will warm next week, but rain will still hang on in the forecast.