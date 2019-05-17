Rain becomes scattered this afternoon

After a steady rain most of the morning, plan on the activity to become more scattered this afternoon.

Temperatures will be a bear to sort out today, but the general theme is for 50s over northeast Iowa, with 60s over east central Iowa. Southern Iowa will likely see 70 or better.

This evening, a lull in the weather is anticipated in many areas.

As we work into Saturday, expect several rounds of rain to occur. The first round in the morning looks pretty scattered, but the second round later in the day will be more widespread with a risk of heavy rain and severe weather as well. This will last into at least Sunday morning with cooler air then. Rainfall totals this weekend may again be high, leading to eventual river flooding.