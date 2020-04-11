Rain arrives, and the chance remains most of the weekend

A variety of weather conditions are expected over the next 48 hours, as a strong spring storm system looks to track right over, or near, our area.

Rain chances really pick up this afternoon into the evening, though temperatures get mild beforehand into the 50s and low 60s. Showers and storms remain possible overnight, with the best chance for thunder south of Highway 30.

Easter Sunday looks wet, and as colder air wraps in behind the system, a transition to a rain and snow mix is likely later in the day. Some minor accumulation is possible over the far north as the system exits on Monday, leaving very strong winds in its wake.

Cooler temperatures in the 40s for a good portion of the coming week before some warming toward next weekend.