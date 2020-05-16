Rain and thunderstorms become likely overnight

Clouds continue to build into Eastern Iowa this evening, making way for rain and storm chances. Some rain may push in this afternoon, but the majority of the rain and storm activity will be after 8 pm.

Rain and storms will be likely overnight tonight, heading into Sunday morning. A few storms could be on the stronger side tonight. Showers will linger throughout the day on Sunday, but if you aren't seeing rain, expect cloudy skies. Rainfall totals look to be between 0.5-1" widespread, with isolated places to the north may be getting more than 1".

As far as temperatures our high tomorrow will be reached between midnight and 6 am in the low to mid-60s. Temperatures will cool through the day and our low temperature will be in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon.

Clouds stick around on Monday and then we will see some clearing for the rest of the week. Highs start in the mid-60s Monday and up into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week.

