Rain and storms redevelop later tonight

We will continue to stay dry through most of your Saturday. Rain and storms look to build back into Eastern Iowa after 9 pm tonight. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies and it will feel very muggy outside.

(MGN)

Tomorrow will be another similar story to today. A complex of rain and storms will move through overnight and could linger into the morning. We will have quite a bit of dry time before more redevelopment Sunday night. Highs tomorrow in the upper 70s.

Keep the umbrellas handy for rain and storms throughout the day. After that temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s with small rain chances through Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday look fairly dry for right now.