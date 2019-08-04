Rain and storms push through tomorrow

Warm and humid conditions continue the rest of the afternoon and evening. An isolated shower or two is still possible, mainly in the northeast zone of our area, through 10pm tonight.

(MGN)

Otherwise we will be dry with partly cloudy skies overnights. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow, we will start off dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the afternoon will be warm into the upper 80s and you'll feel the humidity.

Once we reach the afternoon, scattered rain and thunderstorms look to push in as early as 1pm, become more widespread into the evening hours. Some may encounter rain on the evening commute, remember to take it slow.

We are keeping a close eye on Monday as a few storms could become strong to severe along the northern half of our area. Places there are under that level one risk where we could see the threat of hail and damaging wind.

Rain and storms look to move out early Tuesday with a dry conditions the rest of the day.