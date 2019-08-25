Rain and storms likely tomorrow

Cloudy skies will hold on the rest of the evening. Scattered showers are possible as well for the rest of your Sunday and throughout the overnight hours. Lows tonight drop into the low to mid 60s.

Rain and storms become likely come Monday. A few stronger storms are possible towards the south in the afternoon and evening hours, but could be inhibited by excessive cloud cover throughout the day. We will continue to keep a close eye on this threat. Highs Monday will be in the upper 70s.

For the rest of the week expect below average temperature in the mid to upper 70s. Dry conditions Tuesday through Thursday, with rain chances returning Friday.

After that system passes through, highs only in the low 70s. Have a great night!