Rain and storms likely overnight

Clouds will continue to increase throughout the rest of the evening from the west. This will make way for showers and storms overnight tonight. Lows tonight in the low 50s.

Photo: Pixabay

Rain will be likely tomorrow morning and become more scattered Monday afternoon. Highs will only be reaching the upper 50s. If you're not seeing rain expect mostly cloudy skies. The wind will also pick up in the afternoon from the southwest between 15-25 mph, gusts could be highs.

Rain is still possible north of highway 30 through Monday night. Some showers could linger in the very north portions of our area Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 50s with windy conditions. More clouds will linger to the north, where everyone else will see partly cloudy skies.

More clouds Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.