Rain and storms likely overnight

Humidity continues to increase this evening and so does the cloud cover. That sets up for the chance of rain and thunderstorms late tonight and throughout the overnight hours.

Heavy rainfall is possible and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect until tomorrow morning for the northeast corner of our area. Widespread rainfall totals could be up to an inch, with isolated places getting more. Lows overnight drop into the mid to upper 60s.

A few showers may linger into Sunday morning, otherwise clouds decrease throughout the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and the humidity continues to stay high.

A fairly dry period to start the week with warm temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances return by the end of the week.