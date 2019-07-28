Rain and storms likely overnight

A few showers have already moved in the northwestern portions of E. Iowa this afternoon and rain chances only increase throughout the evening.

Photo: Pixabay

Rain and storms will be likely throughout the overnight hours, a few heavy downpours are possible. Rainfall totals look to be up to an inch. Lows tonight in the upper 60s.

Rain will linger throughout the early morning hours and should move out between 7-8 am. A few showers could be around after that, but we will clear out in the afternoon. Highs on Monday in the low 80s.

Temperatures drop Tuesday into the upper 70s and the humidity levels drop as well. Temperatures slowly rise into the mid 80s by Friday. Dry through the work week, next chance of rain next Saturday.