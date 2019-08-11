Rain and storms likely Monday

A few scattered showers are possible through the rest of the evening. Lows overnight drop into the upper 60s, low 70s with lots of cloud cover. Storms could start to move in late tonight.

Rain and thunderstorms will be likely heading into Monday. Rainfall totals look to be between 0.75-1.5", with isolated places receiving more depending on how many heavy downpours a location may get.

The biggest threat with this system would be heavy rain, but a few isolated stronger storms could be possible towards the south, where we have a level one risk. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

A light shower or two possible in the northeast zone for Tuesday, otherwise everyone else stays dry.

Dry weather continues through Thursday, with below-average temperatures in the upper 70s, low 80s.