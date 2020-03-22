Rain and snow likely today, but with relatively minor impacts

Part two of our weekend weather split is arriving today in the form of a rain and snow mix.

Precipitation begins in the southern end of the viewing area by mid-morning, and slowly expands to the north. The most likely area to see that rain and snow will be along and south of Highway 20, though areas to the north could see lighter precipitation as well.

Some slushy accumulation, particularly on grassy surfaces, is possible. Amounts will generally be an inch or less, though, owing to relatively mild highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday starts the week off on a dry note with milder temperatures in the upper 40s. More rain chances arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday, and then again Friday into Saturday.

Total liquid could add up to 0.50 to 1 inch or more through the week.

Temperatures gradually warm back into the 50s.