Precipitation returns tonight, accumulating snow possible north

Snowfall returns to the state tonight with an Alberta Clipper moving through. The heaviest accumulations of 1-3” will be across northeast Iowa. Much lighter amounts of rain/snow fall south to Highway 30. This system continues to move across the state on Wednesday and could trigger some sprinkles or flurries later in the day. Colder weather is ahead for Thursday and Friday with upper 20s and lowers 30s expected. More cold air moves in early next week. Have a great night.